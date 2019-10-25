Friday: Sioux City 3, Lincoln 2, OT
What went right: After the Stars took a 1-0 lead early in the first period at Sioux City, the Musketeers scored two late first-period goals on special teams, including a short-handed goal by Ian Malcolmson with 20 seconds left in the period. Sam Stange assisted on Malcolmson's goal, and then scored the overtime winner 1 minute, 50 seconds into the extra frame.
What went right: Josh Lopina scored his fourth goal of the season with 12 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime and get the Stars a point in the USHL standings. Ty Glover gave Lincoln an early lead in the first period, scoring 3:55 into regulation on an assist from Owen Michaels.
You have free articles remaining.
Slap shot: Jordan Power is tied for the USHL league lead in assists with nine, and on Friday he also added the title of Lincoln Stars captain, the team announced. It's a different trend for the Stars (5-2-1) than the past couple of seasons — traditionally the captain is named before the start of the regular season. "It's an honor and I'm super excited," Power told the Journal Star on Thursday. "It's cool that it was a team vote and I really appreciate the guys voting for me, but I think I'm going to keep sticking to what I've been doing. "Be a leader off the ice and make sure guys are included. ... And on the ice, I want to lead by example and always be the highest competing guy." Josh Lopina, Christian Sarlo and Matthew Miller will join Power as Stars' alternate captains. "I think we have a lot of leaders coming back this year," Power added. "Whether you wear a letter or not, we have a really big group of returning players in this league and even first-year players have done a great job making sure everyone is included."
What's next: The two teams meet again Saturday at 7 p.m.