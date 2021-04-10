Power play: Lincoln's offense sputters in third period in loss at Tri-City

Saturday: Tri-City 2, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Tri-City made it a weekend sweep with a 2-1 victory in Kearney.

Kyle Kovich netted a goal with nearly six minutes remaining in the second period to push the Storm's lead to 2-0, and Todd Scott shut down Lincoln's offense by stopping 14 of 15 shots. Matthew Knies added an empty-netter late.

Lincoln (18-26-4) attempted only one shot in the final period and 15 for the game.

Lincoln was 1-for-4 on power plays.

Tri-City (30-13-3), which sits atop the USHL Western Conference standings, also won Friday's meeting 5-3 at the Ice Box.

What went right: Lincoln capitalized on a power-play opportunity in the third period. Dominic James' 10th goal of the season came two minutes into the third and it cut Tri-City's lead in half.

Up next: Lincoln will play Des Moines at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

