Power play: Lincoln Stars' goal sprees come early, late in 6-3 win over Sioux City

What went right: Lincoln opened with three consecutive goals in the first period and added three more in the third to overcome a Musketeer comeback in Sioux City, Iowa. James Stefan netted his first goal as a Star to open the scoring, and Noah Laba and Nikolai Mayorov padded the lead with one goal apiece in the first frame. Dominic James gave Lincoln the lead back 2:13 into the third period after Sioux City had knotted the score 3-3 1:15 into the period. Cole Craft and Jack Horbach added empty-net goals for the Stars. Ryan Ouellette had 34 saves on 37 shots. Charles-Alexis Legault and Clay Hanus each had two assists.