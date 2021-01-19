 Skip to main content
Power play: Lincoln Stars' goal sprees come early, late in 6-3 win over Sioux City
  • Updated
Tuesday: Lincoln 6, Sioux City 3.

What went right: Lincoln opened with three consecutive goals in the first period and added three more in the third to overcome a Musketeer comeback in Sioux City, Iowa. James Stefan netted his first goal as a Star to open the scoring, and Noah Laba and Nikolai Mayorov padded the lead with one goal apiece in the first frame. Dominic James gave Lincoln the lead back 2:13 into the third period after Sioux City had knotted the score 3-3 1:15 into the period. Cole Craft and Jack Horbach added empty-net goals for the Stars. Ryan Ouellette had 34 saves on 37 shots. Charles-Alexis Legault and Clay Hanus each had two assists.

What went wrong: Sioux City responded with three consecutive goals, two in the second period and one early in the third, to tie the score 3-3. After the Stars outshot Sioux City 18-8 in the first frame, the Musketeers outshot Lincoln 29-15 the rest of the way, including a 13-5 advantage in the second period.

Up next: Lincoln returns to action Friday in Kearney against the Tri-City Storm at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
