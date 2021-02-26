Power play: Lincoln Stars battle back but fall to Sioux City in shootout

Friday: Sioux City 3, Lincoln 2, SO.

What went wrong: Sioux City's Matteo Costantini, who had a goal in regulation, scored on the fifth round of the shootout to lift the Musketeers. Brian Carrabes scored in the first round for Sioux City, which had scored two goals a little more than 8 minutes apart in the first period, started by Griffin Ludtke's first goal of the season at the 8:37 mark. Sioux City outshot Lincoln in every period and finished with a 42-29 advantage on shots.

What went right: The Stars battled back from their deficit, breaking through in the second period on Noah Laba's fourth goal of the season on a power play, Clay Hanus assisting. Hanus forced the overtime with another power-play goal at the 4:48 mark of the third, Laba returning the favor with an assist. Dominic James found the net for the Stars in the shootout. Lincoln's Ryan Ouellette had 39 saves in goal.

Up next: Lincoln returns to play on home ice Saturday for the first time since Feb. 13, taking on Sioux City at 7 p.m. at the Ice Box.

