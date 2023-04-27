What went right: Lincoln had a pair of three-goal periods to rout Waterloo in its own building Friday in Waterloo, Iowa, to begin a best-of-three series in the second round of the USHL Western Conference semifinals. Brennan Ali and Klavs Veinbergs scored a pair of goals for the Stars with Ali's first goal starting the scoring 15:33 in the first period. Lincoln scored five consecutive goals to take a 6-1 lead. Lincoln went 1-for-2 on the man advantage and Cameron Whitehead made 44 saves to move to 3-0 in the playoffs.