Friday: Lincoln 7, Waterloo 2.
What went right: Lincoln had a pair of three-goal periods to rout Waterloo in its own building Friday in Waterloo, Iowa, to begin a best-of-three series in the second round of the USHL Western Conference semifinals. Brennan Ali and Klavs Veinbergs scored a pair of goals for the Stars with Ali's first goal starting the scoring 15:33 in the first period. Lincoln scored five consecutive goals to take a 6-1 lead. Lincoln went 1-for-2 on the man advantage and Cameron Whitehead made 44 saves to move to 3-0 in the playoffs.
What went wrong: Waterloo was able to get on the board twice with a pair of power-play goals. Sam Rinzel tied the game 1-1 2:20 into the second period on the Black Hawks' first power-play chance and added a second goal on the man advantage midway through the third period. Waterloo finished 2-for-5 on the power play.
Up next: Lincoln and Waterloo continue the series Saturday with game two at 6 p.m. in Waterloo.