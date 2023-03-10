Friday: Lincoln 5, Omaha 1.
What went right: With the magic number dwindling to secure a spot in the USHL Western Conference playoffs, Lincoln took care of business against in-state rival Omaha at the Ice Box. Klavs Veinbergs scored twice for his eighth and ninth goals of the season, and multiple Stars had multiple-point nights. Jared Mangan added a goal and two assists, while Jack Larrigan had assists on three Lincoln goals. Mason Marcellus added a two-point performance, and Boston Buckberger closed out the scoring with Lincoln's lone power-play goal on Marcellus' second assist. Lucas Massie stopped 19 shots for his ninth victory of the season. The Stars magic number was 17 points entering Friday's contest.
What went wrong: Following Mangan's 11th tally of the season, Riley Rosenthal scored for Omaha 58 seconds later to break the shutout in the third period.
Up next: The Stars and Lancers turnaround Saturday for a 6 p.m. contest in Omaha.