What went right: With the magic number dwindling to secure a spot in the USHL Western Conference playoffs, Lincoln took care of business against in-state rival Omaha at the Ice Box. Klavs Veinbergs scored twice for his eighth and ninth goals of the season, and multiple Stars had multiple-point nights. Jared Mangan added a goal and two assists, while Jack Larrigan had assists on three Lincoln goals. Mason Marcellus added a two-point performance, and Boston Buckberger closed out the scoring with Lincoln's lone power-play goal on Marcellus' second assist. Lucas Massie stopped 19 shots for his ninth victory of the season. The Stars magic number was 17 points entering Friday's contest.