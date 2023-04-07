What went right: When Lincoln needed big goals Friday on the road in Omaha, they found them. Klavs Veinbergs scored with three minutes left in the second period to knot the score 4-4, and Lincoln captain Mason Carcellus gave the Stars the lead for good with 5:20 left in regulation with his 18th goal of the season. Clinging to a one-goal lead, Doug Grimes tallied his 20th of the season with 16 seconds left. Tanner Ludtke gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 2:06 into the first period, before German Yavash added a game-tying goal late in the first period and Brennan Ali midway through the second.