Friday: Lincoln 6, Omaha 4.
What went right: When Lincoln needed big goals Friday on the road in Omaha, they found them. Klavs Veinbergs scored with three minutes left in the second period to knot the score 4-4, and Lincoln captain Mason Carcellus gave the Stars the lead for good with 5:20 left in regulation with his 18th goal of the season. Clinging to a one-goal lead, Doug Grimes tallied his 20th of the season with 16 seconds left. Tanner Ludtke gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 2:06 into the first period, before German Yavash added a game-tying goal late in the first period and Brennan Ali midway through the second.
What went wrong: Omaha capitalized on two of three power-play chances, with their first giving the Lancers a 2-1 lead in the first period. Matthew Romer added Omaha's second power-play goal early in the second that gave the Lancers a 3-2 lead. Lincoln finished 0-for-3 on the power play.
Up next: The Stars and Lancers meet again Saturday at the Ice Box at 6 p.m.