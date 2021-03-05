Power play: Lincoln comes up short against Omaha on night with 202 penalty minutes

Friday: Omaha 3, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Stars players spent an eternity in the penalty box at Ralston Arena in Omaha, but they weren't alone. Lincoln served 90 penalty minutes on 22 infractions by 10 different players (Omaha had 21 penalties for 112 minutes). The Stars gave up a 1-0 lead after Zach Dubinsky scored twice to give Omaha a 2-1 advantage in the first period. The Stars had only 13 shots to Omaha's 30.

What went right: Both Stars goals, by Nikolai Mayorov and Clay Hanus, came on power plays. Hanus, who added an assist on Mayorov's goal, got Lincoln within 3-2 with his third-period goal. Cross Hanas assisted on both goals, and Jack O'Leary also had a hand in the second. Lincoln was able to kill off six of Omaha's seven power-play chances. Lincoln's Ryan Ouellette had 27 saves in goal.

Up next: Omaha comes to Lincoln for a rematch at the Ice Box on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0