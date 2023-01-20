Power play: Lincoln can't overcome Sioux City scoring burst

What went wrong: Sioux City put the pressure on Lincoln on Friday at the Ice Box with a four-goal second period that helped snap the Stars four-game win streak. Lincoln (20-10-1) is now 11-3-1 at the Ice Box after suffering its first loss of 2023. The teams went to the first intermission at 0-0, but the Musketeers (15-12-5) scored 1:43 into the second frame and followed with three consecutive goals between 9:03 and 17:21 in the period. Lincoln had 41 penalty minutes on 11 infractions, while Sioux City totaled 47 minutes on 14 penalties. Sioux City went 1-for-5 on the power play. Musketeer goalie Croix Kochendorfer was hard to get past for the Stars, making 30 saves on the 32 Lincoln shots faced.