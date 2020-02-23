Power play: Lancers pull away with a late goal surge

Sunday: Omaha 5, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: The Lancers' Alexander Campbell and Ryan Lautenbach each scored within two minutes of each other in the third period to put the game out of reach at Ralston Arena.

Lincoln tied the game on Christian Sarlo's power-play goal at the 9:55 mark in the second quarter. But Omaha scored the next three goals.

The Stars' struggled with their attack. They attempted on 14 shots, including four in the third period.

Omaha scored with one second remaining in the first period to take a 1-0 lead and pushed it to 2-0 on Lautenbach's short-handed goal.

The loss puts more distance between the Stars and Lancers in the Western Conference standings. Omaha is in second place with 59 points, just a point behind Waterloo. Lincoln (47 points) is in fifth.

What went right: A busy second period included back-to-back goals from the Stars to tie the game at 2-2. It started with Matthew Barbolini's short-handed goal.

What's next: Lincoln will host Tri-City on Friday and Saturday.

