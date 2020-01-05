Power Play: Lancers capitalize on power-play chances, top Stars in overtime

Sunday: Omaha 4, Lincoln 3, OT.
What went wrong: Two days after Omaha and Lincoln played a penalty-free game at the Ice Box, the Lancers took advantage with two power-play goals and Chase Bradley scored the game-winner in overtime at Ralston Arena in Omaha.
Bradley's goal came 3 minutes, 28 seconds, into the extra session and capped two wins in three days over the Stars.
Lincoln had a 3-1 lead entering the third period, but Omaha pulled to within one on a power-play goal from Jack Jensen early in the third period. Nolan Renwick tied the game 21 seconds later on his second goal of the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln didn't have a lot of scoring chances. The Stars had 10 shots on goal in the first period, and only a combined seven over the final two periods and overtime.
What went right: For the second straight game, Lincoln jumped to an early lead against the Lancers.
Matthew Barbolini scored his 11th goal of the season less than 2 minutes into the game, and Spencer Smith found the back of the net to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead.
Lincoln's Owen Michaels scored an unassisted goal in the second period.
What's next: The Stars return to Lincoln to host Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m.