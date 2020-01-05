Power Play: Lancers capitalize on power-play chances, top Stars in overtime

Sunday: Omaha 4, Lincoln 3, OT.

What went wrong: Two days after Omaha and Lincoln played a penalty-free game at the Ice Box, the Lancers took advantage with two power-play goals and Chase Bradley scored the game-winner in overtime at Ralston Arena in Omaha.

Bradley's goal came 3 minutes, 28 seconds, into the extra session and capped two wins in three days over the Stars.

Lincoln had a 3-1 lead entering the third period, but Omaha pulled to within one on a power-play goal from Jack Jensen early in the third period. Nolan Renwick tied the game 21 seconds later on his second goal of the season.

Lincoln didn't have a lot of scoring chances. The Stars had 10 shots on goal in the first period, and only a combined seven over the final two periods and overtime.

What went right: For the second straight game, Lincoln jumped to an early lead against the Lancers.

Matthew Barbolini scored his 11th goal of the season less than 2 minutes into the game, and Spencer Smith found the back of the net to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead.

Lincoln's Owen Michaels scored an unassisted goal in the second period.

What's next: The Stars return to Lincoln to host Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

