Power play: Horbach's power-play goal helps Stars end season on high note

What went right: Jack Horbach's power-play goal early in the third period was the difference as the the Stars wrapped up the regular season with a win in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Nikolai Mayorov put Lincoln up early with a goal at the 3:48 mark in the first period to make 1-0 before Sioux Falls answered with two first-period goals. But Clay Hanus knotted the game at 2-2 with a goal toward the end of the first frame. Hanus also picked up assists on Mayorov's and Horbach's goals. Aidan McCarthy played all 60 minutes in goal for Lincoln, stopping 25 of 27 shots. The Stars went 1-for-4 on the man advantage while Sioux Falls went 0-for-5.