Power play: First-period scoring explosion helps Stars stop skid

What went right: Sioux Falls took a 1-0 lead on the power play and the Lincoln Stars answered with six goals in under seven minutes in the first period. Aidan Thompson and Nikolai Mayorov combined for a potent one-two punch for the Stars. Mayorov and Thompson both scored twice with goals in the first and third periods. After Thompson knotted the score 1-1 11:06 into the first period, Mayorov gave the Stars the lead just over two minutes later with his eighth goal of the season and his sixth in the past six games. Griffin Jurecki, James Stefan, Jake Beaune and Yu Sato added first-period goals as the Stars snapped an eight-game skid. After scoring his first USHL goal, Jurecki added an assist on Nick Nardecchia's goal in the second period to give Lincoln a 7-3 lead. Sato also added an assist as four Stars players finished with four points. Ryan Ouellette stopped 26 shots and the Stars scored three times on the power play.