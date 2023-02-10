What went right: Antonio Fernandez provided the heroics yet again for Lincoln, scoring his eighth goal of the season and second of the game with five seconds left in the overtime period. Lincoln worked the puck around on a 4-on-3 power play, and Boston Buckberger found Fernandez skating in the right slot. The second-year veteran had previously tied the game at 18:09 in the second period. Lucas Massie made 33 saves on 34 Sioux Falls shots as the Stars posted 51. Lincoln finished 1-for-4 on the power play.