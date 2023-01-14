Power play: Fernandez lifts Stars in shootout, down Storm again

What went right: After three scoreless rounds in the shootout and a miss from Tri-City's Tanner Adams in the fourth, Antonio Fernandez lifted Lincoln with the lone shootout goal. The Stars twice rallied from one-goal deficits, including in the third period. Mason Marcellus scored 9:43 into the third period to tie the game 2-2. Tri-City took a brief 2-1 lead on the power play at the 8:14 mark. Cole Crusberg-Roseen put Lincoln on the board and tied the game 1-1 in the second period to answer the Storm's first-period goal. Cameron Whitehead picked up his sixth consecutive victory, making 41 saves plus all four Tri-City shootout attempts.