Power play: Fast start leads Stars to victory over Omaha

What went right: Lincoln jumped on Omaha early at the Ice Box to take a 2-0 lead. Aidan Thompson broke open the scoring 12:19 into the opening period with his ninth goal of the season. Jack O'Leary tallied the assist and earned his ninth point in his last six games. Gleb Veremyev added his third goal of the season with two seconds remaining in the period to cushion the lead. Jack Horbach scored between a pair of Omaha goals to make it 3-2, before O'Leary tallied his eighth goal of the season under two minutes to play. Stanley Cooley put the Lancers on ice with an empty-net goal with 19 seconds remaining in regulation. O'Leary now has 10 points in his last six games.