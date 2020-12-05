Power play: Fargo takes charge in first period, completes sweep of penalty-prone Stars

Saturday: Fargo 6, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: Fargo took 45 shots in completing a three-game sweep of Lincoln in Fargo, North Dakota. The Force struck for three goals in the first period, including two in a 14-second span in the final minute. Ryan Richardson scored twice in the first period. Fargo had nine power play opportunities as the Stars racked up 68 penalty minutes. Lincoln got off only four shots in the second period and finished with 24 fewer shots than Fargo.
What went right: Zach Urdahl's fourth goal of the season pulled the Stars into a 1-1 tie in the first period. Cole Craft added the game's final goal. Ryan Ouellette, playing the final two periods in goal in relief of Guy Blessing, stopped 27 of 30 shots.
Up next: The Stars play the Buccaneers in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!