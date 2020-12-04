Power play: Fargo steals win from Stars in final minutes

What went wrong: Lincoln clung to a 3-2 lead thanks to Noah Laba's first goal of the season with 4:06 left, but the Stars watched Fargo rally with three goals in the final three minutes. Ryan Richardson knotted the game 3-3 at 16:58, and Mason Salquist gave the Force the lead for good at the 18:45 mark. Salquist added an empty-net goal with 25 seconds remaining. All five goals by the Force came in the final five minutes of each period. Fargo's Erik Bargholtz scored at the 16:39 mark in the second, and Kyle Smolen made it 1-1 with 42 seconds left in the opening period. The result was similar to Lincoln's fate Thursday in a 4-0 loss to Fargo, with three goals coming in the final 3 minutes, 15 seconds of the third period. Fargo also scored the opening goal in the final 29 seconds of the first period Thursday.