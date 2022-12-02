Power play: Fargo snaps Stars' six-game home winning streak

Friday: Fargo 4, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Lincoln broke the ice in the second period, but Fargo responded with three goals in the second and one in the third to pull away from the Stars at the Ice Box. The loss ended a six-game win streak for the Stars at home.

Jared Mangan scored 7:22 into the second frame before the Force second-period flurry started 13 seconds later on a goal from Kyle Smolen. Ty Henricks and Anthony Menghini added goals 2 minutes, 11 seconds apart that gave the Force a 3-1 lead at the second intermission. Fargo posted 41 shots while holding Lincoln to 25.

What went right: Mangan scored his fourth goal of the season and gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead. Lincoln held Fargo to an 0-for-2 performance on the power play, but went 0-for-3 themselves. Henry Nelson made his season debut after missing the first 18 games of the season due to injury.

What's next: Lincoln and Fargo meet again Saturday at the Ice Box at 6 p.m.