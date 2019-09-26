Thursday: Fargo 3, Lincoln 0.
What went wrong: The Force scored a goal early and a goal late in the first period to take control, and goalie Cole Brady turned back all 30 shots the Stars gave him in their season opener at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Casey McDonald scored the first goal at the 3:08 mark, and Lynden Breen added another at 18:33. Cedric Fiedler scored the third goal late in the third period.
What went right: Stars goalie Jacob Mucitelli played all 60 minutes, stopping 21 of the 24 Fargo shots.
Up next: The Stars play Muskegon at 7 p.m. Friday in Pittsburgh. The Lumberjacks lost 4-1 to Dubuque on Thursday.