Power play: Fargo puts Lincoln away with third-period spree

Thursday: Fargo 4, Lincoln 0.

What went wrong: Fargo scored three times in a span of 1 minute, 27 seconds to put away Lincoln in Fargo, North Dakota. Mason Salquist, Tristan Broz and Casey McDonald all scored goals late in the third period for the Force. Lincoln was 0-for-3 on power plays and yielded a goal on Fargo's lone man advantage. The Stars couldn't find the net despite 25 shots against Brennan Boynton.

What went right: The Stars were able to outshoot Fargo 8-6 in the third period despite the Force's three goals.

Up next: The Stars play at Fargo again Friday in the second of three consecutive games against the Force.

