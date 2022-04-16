 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power play: Fargo comes back to defeat Stars in shootout

  Updated
  • 0

Saturday: Fargo 4, Lincoln 3, SO.

What went wrong: Fargo answered Lincoln’s quick 2-0 first-period lead with three consecutive goals. The Force took a 2-2 tie into the first intermission before scoring the lone goal in the third period. Fargo scored twice in the shootout to take the extra point. The Stars also had more than a minute and a half of power-play time in overtime but could not convert.

What went right: Lincoln has secured home-ice advantage for the first round of the USHL Western Conference playoffs as the third seed. Sioux City captured the second seed Saturday with a victory over Des Moines. Antonio Fernandez and Noah Laba gave Lincoln a quick 2-0 lead midway through the first period. After Fargo took a 3-2 lead into the third, Joey Pierce knotted the score for the Stars with his second goal of the season at 7:18 into the third period. Cameron Whitehead made 37 saves for the Stars.

What's next: Lincoln closes out the regular season next Friday and Saturday with a home-and-home against Tri-City, Anderson Cup Champions (most points in the USHL), beginning in Kearney at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s game is 6 p.m. at the Ice Box.

