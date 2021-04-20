Power play: Early goals lead Waterloo past Lincoln

Tuesday: Waterloo 8, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: Ryan O'Hara and Kyler Kleven scored back-to-back goals in the game's first 1 minute, 15 seconds in Waterloo, Iowa, as the Black Hawks took a 2-0 lead and sent Stars goaltender Aidan McCarthy to the bench in a hurry. Kleven added a second goal in the first period as Waterloo took a 3-0 lead. After Max Sasson put Waterloo up 4-0 2:09 into period two, Charlie Strobel completed the Gordie Howe hat trick with a tally at the 5:22 mark in the period. Strobel added an assist on Sasson's goal and received a fighting major 2:52 into the contest against Lincoln captain Stanley Cooley.

What went right: Cole Craft and Clay Hanus scored a pair of goals for the Stars in the second period to try and slow the Black Hawks, despite Waterloo scoring four times in the second frame. Gleb Veremyev and Nick Nardecchia added two goals in the third period for Lincoln to cut the deficit to 7-4. Ryan Ouellette stopped 36 shots in relief of McCarthy.

Up next: Lincoln returns to the Ice Box for the final time in the 2020-21 season Friday against the Sioux Falls Stampede, before closing out the regular season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday. Both games are at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0