Power play: Des Moines' third-period scoring spree too much for Stars

What went wrong: Jack Horbach's roughing penalty against the Buccaneers opened the door to Alex Laferriere's first-period goal off the power play at the 11:22 mark in Des Moines, Iowa. Killian Kiecker-Olson and Noah Ellis found the back of the net in the second period, while Tiernan Shoudy made it 4-0 in the third. After the Stars got on the board, Laferriere netted his second goal as time expired to make it 5-1. Lincoln (5-7) had just 15 shots to 25 for Des Moines' (10-8), and the Stars went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Stars committed five penalites.