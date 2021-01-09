Power play: Des Moines' third-period scoring spree too much for Stars

Saturday: Des Moines 5, Lincoln 1
What went wrong: Jack Horbach's roughing penalty against the Buccaneers opened the door to Alex Laferriere's first-period goal off the power play at the 11:22 mark in Des Moines, Iowa. Killian Kiecker-Olson and Noah Ellis found the back of the net in the second period, while Tiernan Shoudy made it 4-0 in the third. After the Stars got on the board, Laferriere netted his second goal as time expired to make it 5-1. Lincoln (5-7) had just 15 shots to 25 for Des Moines' (10-8), and the Stars went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Stars committed five penalites.
What went right: Aidan Thompson broke Lincoln's scoring drought, taking assists from Jack O'Leary and Dominic James to the goal to cut the lead to three. Stars' goalie Ryan Ouellette snagged 20 saves despite surrendering five goals.
Up next: The Stars take on the Omaha Lancers at Ralston Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.