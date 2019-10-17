Thursday: Des Moines 4, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: After the Stars tied it at 2-2 midway through the third period, the Buccaneers scored twice in a three-minute span. Matt Choupani's third goal of the season put Des Moines in front at the 14:16 mark, and Ryan Robinson added an empty-netter at 17:00. The Stars went 0-for-6 on the power play while seeing their four-game winning streak snapped. Josh Groll, who came into the game with six goals and 10 points in five games for Lincoln, didn't record a point.
What went right: The Stars twice tied it up after trailing 1-0 and 2-1 on unassisted goals. First, after Des Moines opened the scoring in the second minute of the second period, Mikhail Gonchar scored his first goal of the season for a 1-1 tie. In the third, after Des Moines went ahead again, Zach Urdahl scored at 12:42 to tie it again. The Lincoln penalty kill shut down the Buccaneers power play, which also went 0-for-6.
Up next: The Stars return to the Ice Box for games against Youngstown at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.