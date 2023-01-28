Power play: Des Moines downs Lincoln late, Stars drop fourth straight

Saturday: Des Moines 3, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Tied 1-1, Lincoln gave up two goals in the final 14 seconds of regulation. It was the Stars fourth consecutive loss. Henry Bartle netted his second goal of the game 19:46 into the third period, lifting Des Moines to victory. Bartle also tied the game 1-1 in the second period. Jack Reimann added an empty-net goal with eight seconds remaining for Des Moines. Lincoln failed to score on two power-play chances, but also held the Buccaneers scoreless on their own two power-play tries.

What went right: It was the first time in four games Lincoln scored first. Doug Grimes, who scored Friday against Waterloo for the Stars, gave Lincoln a 1-0 late in the first period. Stars goalie Cameron Whitehead suffered the loss, but made a bounce-back effort after being pulled after 20 minutes Friday after he allowed five goals.

Up next: The Stars face a rare three-games-in-three-days slate, returning to the Ice Box to host Sioux Falls at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sioux City at 6 p.m. Saturday before traveling to Sioux City, Iowa, to face the Musketeers again on Sunday.