Power play: Bucs' power play stings Stars

Saturday: Des Moines 4, Lincoln 3.
What went wrong: All four of Des Moines' goals came from the power play, including the tying and game-winning goals in the first 4:08 of the third period. The Buccaneers' (1-0-0) Matt Choupani tied the game 2:06 into the third period and capped off his performance with the game-winner at the 4:08 mark. The Bucs found a weakness in the Stars penalty kill with a tic-tac-toe power play, scoring all four goals within feet of Stars (0-1-1) netminder Ryan Ouellette. Lincoln had more power-play opportunities, but went 0-for-6, including a 5-minute power play and a 5-on-3 advantage late in the third period.
What went right: Zach Urdahl struck again for Lincoln with the Stars' opening goal to tie the game 1-1 in the first period. Urdahl now has three goals this season. In the second frame, Aidan Thompson tied the game 2-2 with his first USHL career goal and Dom James gave the Stars a 3-2 lead in the waning moments of the second period. Lincoln outshot the Bucs with a season high 38 attempts. Des Moines finished with 22.
Up next: Lincoln returns to action Dec. 3-5 with a three-game series against the Fargo Force in Fargo, North Dakota.
