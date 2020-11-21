Power play: Bucs' power play stings Stars

What went wrong: All four of Des Moines' goals came from the power play, including the tying and game-winning goals in the first 4:08 of the third period. The Buccaneers' (1-0-0) Matt Choupani tied the game 2:06 into the third period and capped off his performance with the game-winner at the 4:08 mark. The Bucs found a weakness in the Stars penalty kill with a tic-tac-toe power play, scoring all four goals within feet of Stars (0-1-1) netminder Ryan Ouellette. Lincoln had more power-play opportunities, but went 0-for-6, including a 5-minute power play and a 5-on-3 advantage late in the third period.