Friday: Lincoln 4, Muskegon 2.
What went right: The Stars broke a 1-1 tie with three third-period goals and got a 17-save performance from Ryan McInchak against his former Muskegon team in Pittsburgh at the Fall Classic. Josh Groll gave Lincoln its first lead of the young 2019-20 season 3:38 into the third period. At the 5:03 mark, Josh Lopina extended Lincoln's lead to 3-1. After the Lumberjacks cut the Stars' lead to 3-2 (14:22), Travis Treloar answered 1:05 later to push Lincoln back to a two-goal cushion. Lopina and Treloar finished with a goal and an assist each to lead the Stars. Matthew Miller had two assists. Lincoln had four penalties, while Muskegon committed 12 infractions for 35 minutes.
What went wrong: For the second consecutive game, the Stars trailed early. Luke Mobley gave the Lumberjacks a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, before Matthew Barbolini tied the game for the Stars 16:44 into the first.
What's next: Lincoln returns to action against Sioux Falls, the defending Clark Cup champions, Oct. 5 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.