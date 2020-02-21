Power Play: Barbolini scores winner in OT after Lincoln overcomes two-goal deficit

What went right: Christian Sarlo and Brock Bremer pieced together two goals in 26 seconds midway through the third period, and Matt Barbolini netted the game winner in overtime in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in front of a crowd of 4,886. Lincoln fell behind 2-0 in the second period, but Sarlo cut it to 2-1 with 4:29 left in the third period with his 18th goal of the season. Sarlo's goal came on the power play for the 11th time this season. Just 26 seconds later, Bremer netted his 15th of the season and Barbolini clinched the win 2:33 in overtime. Lincoln finished 1-for-6 on the power play, and outshot the Stampede 38-31.