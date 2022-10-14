Power play: Ali paces Stars in win over Tri-City

What went right: Brennan Ali scored Lincoln's first and sixth goals to go with an assist to lead the Stars past the Storm at the Ice Box. Lincoln took an early 3-0 with a flurry of goals, with Ali, Daniel Sambuco and D.J. Hart each scoring between 5:38 and 8:33 in the first period. After the Storm scored twice, Mason Marcellus scored in the final minute of the period to give Lincoln a 4-2 lead. Jared Mangan and Ali each added an insurance goal in the second period. Goalie Cameron Whitehead made 30 saves on 33 shots. The Storm went scoreless on five power plays.