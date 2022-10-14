Power play: Ali paces Stars in win over Tri-City

Friday: Lincoln 6, Tri-City 3.
What went right: Brennan Ali scored Lincoln's first and sixth goals to go with an assist to lead the Stars past the Storm at the Ice Box. Lincoln took an early 3-0 with a flurry of goals, with Ali, Daniel Sambuco and D.J. Hart each scoring between 5:38 and 8:33 in the first period. After the Storm scored twice, Mason Marcellus scored in the final minute of the period to give Lincoln a 4-2 lead. Jared Mangan and Ali each added an insurance goal in the second period. Goalie Cameron Whitehead made 30 saves on 33 shots. The Storm went scoreless on five power plays.
What went wrong: Sebastian Tornqvist scored twice for Tri-City. The Stars were called for six penalties to just three for Tri-City. The Stars went on the power play just twice, going scoreless.
Up next: The Stars (4-1) head to Kearney on Saturday to conclude the home-and-home series with the Storm (3-2).