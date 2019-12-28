Power Play: After surrendering two quick goals, Stars rally in road rout

Saturday: Lincoln 5, Fargo 2
What went right: After Fargo jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, five different Stars players scored in the road rout. Spencer Smith got Lincoln on the board at the 16:30 mark in the first period off Brad Morrissey's assist to make it 2-1. Owen Michaels delivered the equalizer in the second period off Zach Urdahl's assist. Then, Lincoln's Josh Lopina and Travis Treloar both scored in the third before Ty Glover's empty-net goal capped the win. Fargo committed five penalties to the Stars' one, including two by Kaden Bohlsen — high sticking and roughing — in the final frame. Lincoln was 2-for-4 on the power play.
What went wrong: The Force struck right out of the gate with a pair of first-period goals. Fargo's Carter Randklev kicked off the scoring with a goal at the 8:16 mark off an Adam Gajarsky assist. Nearly five minutes later, Alex Nordstrom found the net off assists from Casey McDonald and Mason Salquist. Anthony Mollica committed the lone Stars penalty for slashing in the second period.
What's next: Lincoln travels to Kearney for a New Year's Eve bout versus Tri-City on Dec. 31. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.