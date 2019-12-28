Power Play: After surrendering two quick goals, Stars rally in road rout

What went right: After Fargo jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, five different Stars players scored in the road rout. Spencer Smith got Lincoln on the board at the 16:30 mark in the first period off Brad Morrissey's assist to make it 2-1. Owen Michaels delivered the equalizer in the second period off Zach Urdahl's assist. Then, Lincoln's Josh Lopina and Travis Treloar both scored in the third before Ty Glover's empty-net goal capped the win. Fargo committed five penalties to the Stars' one, including two by Kaden Bohlsen — high sticking and roughing — in the final frame. Lincoln was 2-for-4 on the power play.