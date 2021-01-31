Overturned goal squashes Stars' late momentum in home loss to Fargo

The momentum bug bit the Lincoln Stars again.

Stanley Cooley, returning from a two-game suspension, appeared to give Lincoln life early in the third period with a game-tying goal against Fargo on Sunday at the Ice Box.

After review, the goal was overturned and the Stars again trailed 1-0 before the Force capitalized with two more goals for a 3-0 victory.

Lincoln (8-12-1) has now played in six games over the course of 15 days and just finished games in three consecutive, going 1-2-0.

“We talked about it last night,” Stars general manager and coach Chris Michael said. “We are at home. We are sleeping in our own beds. (Fargo) has been on the road since Friday. We are not going to let that be an excuse, and this is the time of the year mental toughness is going to come through. We have to be a hell of a lot tougher between our ears right now. When your body is telling you it's tired, your mind has to tell you it's not.”

The Stars put together a lethargic four shots on goal through two periods of play, but trailed 1-0 after 40 minutes. After Cooley looked to have scored the tying goal just past three minutes of play in the third period, Fargo's second line put together back-to-back goals in a three-minute span midway through the period.