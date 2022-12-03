Newly returned Nelson scores goal to give Stars win over Fargo

Henry Nelson missed 18 games before making his season debut with the Lincoln Stars on Friday.

He scored his first goal of the season Saturday to lead the Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Fargo Force at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (13-7-0) is 7-1 in its last eight games at the Ice Box and 7-2 overall at home. Saturday's victory snapped Fargo's nine-game point streak.

Stars head coach Rocky Russo said Nelson showed a little rust in Lincoln's 4-1 loss Friday to Fargo, but the Lincoln veteran started a domino effect in the Lincoln defensive zone.

“We knew Henry was going to have a little bit of an adjustment returning, which he still will,” Russo said. “He's been practicing really well. We put him with Tony (Fernandez), because Tony can give him a level of comfort. (Fernandez) is a veteran defenseman that's responsible and able to play in all situations.

“That gets (Boston) Buckberger back with (Adam) Kleber. That makes Kleber comfortable and then you have CR (Cole Crusberg-Roseen) go back to the right side. Everything of the domino effect of Henry back in the lineup is so important for us.”

Nelson's goal came on the power play, breaking a 1-1 tie 7 minutes, 40 seconds into the third period.

Lincoln scored twice on the man-advantage, and went a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill against the Force after a perfect 4-for-4 on penalty kills Friday.

“I thought we were able to get through the neutral zone and recover pucks,” Russo, the Stars' second-year coach, said. “Then once we were able to recover, we've got good players, right? They are going to make plays. In both situations with both goals we were able to be patient and have relief and puck support and find ways to finish.”

The Stars have allowed the fewest power-play goals (11) and hold the best penalty kill percentage (85.7) in the USHL.

Saturday's contest started nearly identical to Friday's loss to Fargo.

Klavs Veinbergs gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead in the first period with the Stars first power-play goal, but the Force answered 22 seconds later. That was the only goal allowed by Lucas Massie, who picked up his fifth victory for the Stars (5-0-0) while making 34 saves.

Lincoln returns to action Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, against the Stampede before returning to the Ice Box to host the Tri-City Storm Saturday at 6 p.m.