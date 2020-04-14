New Stars coach, GM Michael adds Peruzzi as associate head coach

Last week, the Lincoln Stars officially ushered in Chris Michael as the new head coach and general manager — and he is wasting little time filling out the staff.
The Stars have tabbed Nick Peruzzi as associate head coach, the newly instated Michael announced Tuesday.
Peruzzi spent the 2019-20 season as the director of scouting and an assistant coach for the Youngstown Phantoms, who also play in the USHL.
“First off, I just want to say I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity provided by (Stars owner) Ryan Schiff, Chris Michael and the entire organization,” Peruzzi said in a release. “I'm excited to work for such a storied franchise — one with a lot of history and a fan base that is second to none.”
A native of Rochester, Michigan, Peruzzi joined Youngstown in 2017. During his stint, the Phantoms earned two Clark Cup playoff appearances and were expected to make a third appearance this spring before the season was canceled.
“We had a good run in Youngstown during my time there,” Peruzzi said. “I was put in a lot of roles that allowed me to grow and succeed, and it prepared me well for this position in Lincoln.”
A trio of Stars players are already accustomed to Peruzzi. Dalton Norris, Dominic James and Owen Michaels spent time with the new Stars coach in the U16 and U18 Oakland Junior Grizzlies AAA programs from 2013-16.
“We couldn't be more excited to add a person of Nick's caliber to our family,” Michael said. “We spent some time a couple of summers ago at the USHL combine coaching a team, so we had some familiarity with each other.
“He came very highly regarded by many good, quality people in our game but the most important thing was the recommendations he got from former players of his.
From his ability to form relationships with the players and help push them to be at their very best in all aspects of life on a daily basis. … I'm fully confident he is the best guy to help grow the championship culture that's needed for success in this league.”
Peruzzi also served as a video coach and recruiting coordinator for the Aston Rebels in the North American Hockey League in the 2016-17 season, helping Aston to its first NAHL regular-season championship and first Robertson Cup Championship appearance in franchise history.
