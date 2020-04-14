New Stars coach, GM Michael adds Peruzzi as associate head coach

A trio of Stars players are already accustomed to Peruzzi. Dalton Norris, Dominic James and Owen Michaels spent time with the new Stars coach in the U16 and U18 Oakland Junior Grizzlies AAA programs from 2013-16.

“We couldn't be more excited to add a person of Nick's caliber to our family,” Michael said. “We spent some time a couple of summers ago at the USHL combine coaching a team, so we had some familiarity with each other.

“He came very highly regarded by many good, quality people in our game but the most important thing was the recommendations he got from former players of his.

From his ability to form relationships with the players and help push them to be at their very best in all aspects of life on a daily basis. … I'm fully confident he is the best guy to help grow the championship culture that's needed for success in this league.”

Peruzzi also served as a video coach and recruiting coordinator for the Aston Rebels in the North American Hockey League in the 2016-17 season, helping Aston to its first NAHL regular-season championship and first Robertson Cup Championship appearance in franchise history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.