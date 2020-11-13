New benches at Ice Box honor longtime fan

Section G, row 2, seat 14 belonged to Phyllis Eliker for many years at the Ice Box — a seat that has seen the trials and triumphs of the Lincoln Stars.

Eliker, who has attended Stars games for the past 24 seasons, passed away July 28, but her memory lives on in the Ice Box with two new wooden benches in her memory.

“The benches were kind of my idea of what we could give back,” Tim Eliker, Phyllis' son, said. “What could we do to honor my mom? She liked the Stars.”

The benches were built by another former Stars season ticket holder, Adam Kohl.

Tim Eliker, better known as "Swede" and who provides intermission entertainment shooting hot dogs to fans, started watching the Stars on the North Zone stage with Phyllis before eventually getting season tickets in the 2000-01 season in section G under the visiting announcers booth.

Phyllis rarely missed a game even after suffering from thyroid cancer 10 years ago, moving the Elikers from the top of section G to behind the glass. After having MRSA from an infection from foot surgery that ate away at her ninth and 10th vertebra, Phyllis watched the Stars from a wheelchair the past three seasons.