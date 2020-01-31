Muskegon completes three-goal comeback to down Lincoln

Friday: Muskegon 6, Lincoln 5, OT.

What went wrong: The Lumberjacks scored three times on their home ice in the third period to tie the game 5-5 and force overtime with 2:10 left in regulation. Oliver MacDonald scored 1:26 into the extra period. Lincoln held a 4-1 lead in the second period after a scoreless first, but Muskegon cut the lead to 4-2 before the second intermission with a shorthanded goal at 19:24.

What went right: Christian Sarlo had a hat trick and became the third player on the Stars' top line to have at least two goals in the last three games. Josh Groll netted two against Sioux City last Friday, and Travis Treloar had a two-goal performance in Lincoln's previous game. Groll finished with three assists, all coming on Sarlo's hat trick. Brad Morrissey had Lincoln's fourth goal in the second period to give the Stars a 4-1 lead. Lincoln finished 2-for-6 on the power play.

What's next: The Stars take on the Lumberjacks on Saturday in Muskegon, Michigan, again. Puck-drop is set for 6 p.m. CST.

