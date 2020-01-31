Muskegon completes three-goal comeback to down Lincoln
View Comments

Muskegon completes three-goal comeback to down Lincoln

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Muskegon 6, Lincoln 5, OT.

What went wrong: The Lumberjacks scored three times on their home ice in the third period to tie the game 5-5 and force overtime with 2:10 left in regulation. Oliver MacDonald scored 1:26 into the extra period. Lincoln held a 4-1 lead in the second period after a scoreless first, but Muskegon cut the lead to 4-2 before the second intermission with a shorthanded goal at 19:24.

What went right: Christian Sarlo had a hat trick and became the third player on the Stars' top line to have at least two goals in the last three games. Josh Groll netted two against Sioux City last Friday, and Travis Treloar had a two-goal performance in Lincoln's previous game. Groll finished with three assists, all coming on Sarlo's hat trick. Brad Morrissey had Lincoln's fourth goal in the second period to give the Stars a 4-1 lead. Lincoln finished 2-for-6 on the power play.

What's next: The Stars take on the Lumberjacks on Saturday in Muskegon, Michigan, again. Puck-drop is set for 6 p.m. CST.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stars finding success on the road
Stars

Stars finding success on the road

  • Updated

The Stars have found success away from the confines of the Ice Box, with a 10-5-3 record and gathering 23 of their 38 points this season on the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News