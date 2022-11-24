Mosko's first goal keys Stars' six straight home win

Keaton Peters scored twice, but it was a USHL first for Marian Mosko that proved the difference for the Lincoln Stars.

The Stars defeated Tri-City 5-3 Wednesday at the Ice Box on Thanksgiving Eve behind Mosko's first USHL goal coming 5:24 into the third period.

It was Lincoln's sixth consecutive victory at the Ice Box in front of 2,711 fans.

“We had a wonderful crowd tonight,” Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. “They were in it and enjoying themselves.”

Lincoln rallied for a 3-1 lead after the Storm scored the opening goal in the first period. The Stars scored three consecutive goals before Tri-City answered with Lincoln leading through 3-2 through 40 minutes.

After Tri-City made it a 3-3 game early in the third period, Mosko sniped the far corner, beating Niklas Erickson to give the Stars the lead and the eventual game-winning goal.

“The hockey Gods have a way of taking care of a player when they earn it and tonight was probably Marian Mosko's best game of the year so far,” Russo said. “Defensively details, he blocked pucks and he competed. He was rewarded with that game-winning goal.”

Peters, who scored his 10th goal of the season, and the Stars' first two goals of the game helped rally Lincoln early.

It was Peters' second multi-goal game and the Stars sixth of the season by a single player.

“From the day he walked in last year until now, we had morning skates (Wednesday) and he's doing extra stuff,” Russo said. “His game has improved from last year and will continue to improve, but his comfort and confidence with the puck is why he's having so much success.”

The best penalty kill team in the USHL killed off five of Tri-City's seven power plays, while Cameron Whitehead turned away 38 shots he faced for Lincoln.

The Stars return to action Friday in Des Moines, Iowa before travelling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota Saturday.