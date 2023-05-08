Fargo's Owen Mehlenbacher scored two goals on Monday — the game's first, and the game's most important.

Fargo defeated the Stars 8-4 Monday to win the USHL best-of-five Western Conference Finals series 3-1 at the Ice Box.

Five minutes, 58 seconds into the third period, Fargo's Cole Knuble scored to tie the game 4-4. Less than three minutes later, Mehlenbacher broke the tie to put the Force ahead for good.

Melhlenbacher opened the score just 52 seconds into regulation.

Fargo tallied five third-period goals, including three from Knuble, as the Stars ran out of steam. Lincoln played 11 games in 18 days, including the regular season, with nine coming in the last 15 days in a playoff stretch.

“They are so resilient,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “To play that many hockey games and the amount of travel we had, the bumps in the road we ran into, it didn't matter. They just kept going and kept working.

"I'm sad for them. I'm sad for us. I'm sad for everybody because perhaps we deserved a better fate. (Fargo) is a heck of a hockey team and it won't surprise me if they win the Clark Cup. … I feel bad for the boys because I thought we had a legitimate chance to win that cup this year.”

The Stars' resiliency showed early after rallying for a 4-3 lead after 20 minutes of play behind two goals from Doug Grimes and two power-play goals from Tanner Ludtke and Antonion Fernandez.

Three goals were scored in the first 2:48 of regulation with Fargo leading Lincoln 2-1. The Force scored twice on their first three shot attempts and three times as Lincoln held Fargo to five shots in the first period.

Mason Marcellus had assists on all four Lincoln goals, while Grimes added two assists.

“They are incredible leaders and incredible hockey players,” the second-year Stars coach said. “You watch them throughout the course of the year, whether it's ones you mentioned or Brennan Ali, Boston Buckberger or Antonio Fernandez. The list goes on. Those guys all had moments in the course of the year where they put the team on their back. The spotlight shined on them and they stood up and willed us to victory.

“It kind of looked like that was going to happen again (Monday), but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be. It wasn't meant to be.”

Lincoln finished its best season since 2012 after a 37-21-4 record in the regular season and went 5-4 in the playoffs after series victories over Des Moines and Waterloo to reach the conference finals.

Fargo, the Anderson Cup Champions with the best record in the regular season, enters its sixth Clark Cup Finals and looks for its second championship after its lone win in 2018.