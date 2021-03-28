McCarthy answers coach's text with 23-save day in Stars' third straight win

Mayorov tied the game 2-2 with under seven minutes to play in regulation and scored the game-winner in overtime.

“He's a tremendous player,” O'Leary said. “(Mayorov) is so offensively gifted and a great guy to have in the locker room and love to have him all around. He's so skilled. I've learned a lot from him and I love him like a brother. Just so happy for what he did today.”

Mayorov anticipated a loose puck that turned into a one-on-one breakaway to score the tying goal in the third period for his 12th of the season, then went far side in overtime.

“That's why we gave up a lot to get him,” Michael said. “He did a great job anticipating a loose puck there in our zone that kind of sprung (him). That's a big move. He had me fooled thinking he was just going to blast it through the net and he ended up going forehand-backhand.

“Then in overtime on the two-on-one, if you watch the playback you can tell how offensive-minded and how dynamic he is offensive. … He's a big-time goal scorer.”

Lincoln returns to action Thursday hosting Waterloo at the Ice Box.

