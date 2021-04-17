Mayorov's late goal and celebration at center ice cap Stars' winning night at Ice Box

“We'll leave what was said in the locker room in the locker room,” Stars head coach and general manager Chris Michael said. "It probably stemmed back from the last eight or nine minutes of the first period. Once we got out 3-0, we saw what we usually see in this young generation, and that's, 'We got our three-goal lead, now it's my turn to go get something. It's a point night.' … We came out as poor as could be in the second period.”

Henry Nelson gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with his first USHL goal in the first period in just his third career game. Minutes later, Luke Mittlestadt cushioned the Stars' lead to 2-0 with his first goal of the season.

Mittlestadt and Nelson are former Minnesota high school rivals. Their schools went head-to-head in the Minnesota state hockey tournament earlier this month, with Mittlestadt and Eden Prairie prevailing 6-5 in overtime in the state semifinals. Eden Prairie went on to win the state tournament.

“It was huge for our team to get going there,” Nelson said. “I just jumped up in the play and got a good pass from (James) Stephan there and buried it. It was a great place to do it at home and in front of some amazing fans.”

The Stars will head to Waterloo, Iowa, to face the Black Hawks on Tuesday before returning to the Ice Box on Friday for the final home game of the season.

