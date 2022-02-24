Marcellus gets starring moment with parents watching at Ice Box

Lincoln Stars captain Dalton Norris sat next to Mason Marcellus on the Ice Box bench in practice last Thursday. Two people walked in and Norris asked Marcellus a simple question even though he may have known the answer.

"Whose those parents over there?" Norris asked Marcellus.

It took the 5-foot-9 forward from Greely, Ontario, a minute before he paused, stared and answered, "They kind of look like mine."

"I was probably just staring at them for a minute," Marcellus said this week. "I think those are my parents and Dalts said ‘Let’s stand up and give them a wave and see.'"

Marcellus' parents Sharon and Donnie traveled nearly 19 hours and 2,100 miles last week to see their son play for the first time since the Stars played a home-and-home series against Des Moines in November. Last weekend's series was just the second time his parents had seen their 20-year old son play since high school.

This past weekend they finally got to see him play again for three games as the Stars took a shootout loss and shootout victory against Des Moines on the road on Thursday and Friday before picking up a buzzer-beating win in Omaha on Sunday. But it was Saturday’s shootout win that was special for Marcellus, who scored the game-winner for the Stars.

“It was definitely cool,” Marcellus said. “Johnny (Luke Johnson) scoring (in the shootout) gave me an opportunity to look like the hero. … It was extra awesome, because my parents were in the crowd.”

Those two points proved vital for the Stars (23-13-5) in the shootout, as Lincoln moved up to third place in the USHL Western Conference standings with 51 points, trailing second-place Sioux City by one point.

Marcellus proved pivotal again Thursday for Lincoln in a 7-6 overtime victory over Fargo at the Ice Box. Marcellus scored 34 seconds into the extra frame while Keaton Peters added a career night with four points. Peters scored two goals and added two assists. Antonio Fernandez helped send the game to overtime, scoring with 1:11 left on the clock in the third period.

“(Lincoln head coach) Rocky (Russo) has been honest saying, ‘All points count the same.’ We are definitely noticing now how tight it is and every point does matter. Winning that game against Omaha in regulation was huge that we didn't give them extra point.”

Lincoln holds a two-point advantage over the Lancers, who are fourth in the standings with a game in hand.

Marcellus is currently fifth in scoring for the Stars with seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 41 games played. He is also one of three Lincoln players to appear in all 41 games this season.

