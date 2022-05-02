Lincoln Stars' USHL Phase I draft class highlighted by defenseman Adam Kleber

After last week's first-round exit in the USHL Playoffs, the Lincoln Stars on Monday got to work on building next season's team.

Lincoln made 10 selections in the USHL Phase I draft, a group highlighted by Adam Kleber, a 6-foot-1, 168-pound defenseman from Chaska, Minnesota. The Stars picked Kleber 11th overall.

The Phase I draft is for players entering the league under the age of 17 and 2006 birth years.

“Kleber is a big strong defenseman; plays a tough game and (assistant general manager and director of scouting Billy (Pugliese) and (general manager) Nick (Fabrizio) were able to identify him early,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “He was going to be our top pick if he was available for us.”

It is the first draft class under Russo, who led Lincoln to a third-place finish in the league’s Western Conference with a 35-20-7 record in his first season. The Stars were eliminated 2-1 in a best-of-three series against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Stars went offense-heavy with six forwards selected after Lincoln selected back-to-back defensive picks with its first two selections. Ethan Weber, a defenseman, was the Stars' second pick of the draft in the fifth round. Lincoln did not have a selection through rounds 2-4.

“I have to say that Billy and our scouting staff did a great job of finding top-six forward talent,” Russo said.

William Shields, from Falmouth, Nova Scotia, had a productive year for the BK Selects 15, with 58 goals and 46 assists in 69 games played. Shields was a 10th-round selection for Lincoln.

Phase II, open to all junior hockey eligible players of all ages, continues Tuesday where Lincoln has a dire need on the blueline with guys exiting to the collegiate level.

With Cameron Whitehead expected to be back in net for the Stars next season, Lincoln will focus on the defensive side where guys will need to step in right away, Russo said.

“It will be a mixed bag of guys coming (in the Phase II draft),” Russo added. “Our main focus is the defensive side, but we will add some offense and need to find another goaltender as well.”

The Phase II selection begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Lincoln again holding the 11th overall selection.

