Lincoln Stars struggle again in third period, absorb sixth straight loss

The Lincoln Stars stumbled for the second consecutive game in the third period, this time taking a 5-2 loss to the Omaha Lancers on Tuesday at the Ice Box.

It was Lincoln's fourth loss in the past five days and sixth consecutive loss overall. The Stars have not found the win column since Feb. 15, when Lincoln defeated Sioux Falls 6-2.

Omaha's Ayrton Martino broke the game open with back-to-back goals early in the final frame to give the Lancers a 4-1 lead. Martino's first third-period tally came on the power play and cushioned Omaha to a 3-1 lead.

Nikolai Mayorov scored for the third consecutive game for the Stars, this time in the second period on the power play, a goal that knotted the score 1-1 before Omaha regained the lead late in the period.

“Again, Nicky (is) playing great hockey right now,” Stars associate head coach Nick Peruzzi said. “That unit really seems to be clicking. Those guys are doing a great job of not only getting to the net, but retrieving the puck when we do.”

But despite another loss, the Ice Box crowd of 1,100 brought the excitement.