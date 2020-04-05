Lincoln Stars sign only their second tender player in franchise history

The Lincoln Stars signed Chase Pietila to a tender agreement for the 2020-21 season, the franchise announced Sunday.
Pietila, a 6-foot-2 defenseman, becomes the second tender in Stars history. Christian Krygier was the the first Lincoln tender selection in 2016.
“I'm very excited to play in Lincoln," Pietila said. "It's a great opportunity and I'm sure they'll help me develop and get me to my goal to play at the next level.
"I've heard (Lincoln) is a great organization and I can't wait to play with them."
Pietila, a native of Howell, Michigan, had 64 points (12 goals, 52 assists) in 61 games for HoneyBaked U15 (AAA).
"Chase has been on our scouting department's radar for the last 12 months,” Lincoln interim head coach and general manager Chris Michael said. “We've had plenty of conversations about Chase with our scouting staff and they've done a great job gathering enough information about him on and off the ice to give us the comfortability to go down the tender process with the Pietila family.”
After tendering Pietila (a 2004 birth year), Lincoln will forfeit its first-round pick in the 2020 Phase I draft in May. Each USHL team is allowed to sign up to two 2004 birth-year players prior to the Phase I draft next month. Pietila must play in 55% of the Stars' regular season barring injury, suspension or illness.
“We had to pay close attention (because) he was invited to the USA National Team Development Program camp, and unfortunately it didn't happen,” Michael said. “Once we head the news that he did not get selected by the NTDP, we were fully ready to get after the process and get the tender done.”
