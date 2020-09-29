Lincoln Stars reveal 54-game, conference-only schedule to begin Nov. 6

The Lincoln Stars on Tuesday announced a 54-game schedule that consists only of USHL Western Conference opponents.
The Stars open their 25th season Nov. 6 in Fargo.
Lincoln's home opener is Nov. 13 against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Due to current state of Nebraska's current health guidelines and USHL COVID-19 guidelines, the Ice Box in Lincoln will be allowed 50% capacity to begin the season.
The team also is slated to play six games in the inaugural Corn Cup, which also includes the Tri-City Storm and Omaha Lancers, an event running from Oct. 17-31.
