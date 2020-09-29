 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Stars reveal 54-game, conference-only schedule to begin Nov. 6
View Comments

Lincoln Stars reveal 54-game, conference-only schedule to begin Nov. 6

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln vs. Omaha hockey, 1.3

Lincoln Stars' Anthony Mollica (3) (right) controls the puck against the Omaha Lancers on Jan. 3 at the Ice Box.

 Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln Stars on Tuesday announced a 54-game schedule that consists only of USHL Western Conference opponents. 

The Stars open their 25th season Nov. 6 in Fargo.

Lincoln's home opener is Nov. 13 against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Due to current state of Nebraska's current health guidelines and USHL COVID-19 guidelines, the Ice Box in Lincoln will be allowed 50% capacity to begin the season.

The team also is slated to play six games in the inaugural Corn Cup, which also includes the Tri-City Storm and Omaha Lancers, an event running from Oct. 17-31.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What does a hockey fight look like to a linesman? We found out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News