Lincoln Stars put focus on defense in Phase II of draft

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Stars and head coach Rocky Russo stayed the course in the USHL Phase II draft Tuesday.

After making 10 selections Monday in the Phase I draft, when Lincoln selected six forwards and four defenseman, Russo said Tuesday's plan was a heavy dose of blueliners.

The Stars took three defensive players in Lincoln's first four selections Tuesday and eight overall with Boston Buckberger of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, becoming the Stars first selection and 11th overall in the first round of Phase II.

Lincoln made 19 selections and bolstered its size, with 11 of the players standing over 6 feet tall.

The Stars fourth selection, defenseman Jack Sparkes of Toronto, is the tallest taken in the draft standing at 6-7¾.

