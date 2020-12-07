 Skip to main content
Lincoln Stars punt home opener down the road again
  Updated
The Lincoln Stars postponed Saturday's home opener again and a Dec. 18 home matchup, according to a Monday news release.

Stars President Lori Crocker said directed health measures in effect until Dec. 18 are prohibitive to in-person gatherings, forcing the scheduling change. The Stars were set to host Omaha on Saturday and Sioux Falls on Dec. 12.

No rescheduled dates were announced.

The Stars (1-4-1) and Muskegon Lumberjacks are the only two USHL teams that have not played a home game this season.

Lincoln is set to host the Tri-City Storm on Dec. 26 at the Ice Box.

