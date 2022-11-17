Lincoln Stars off to best start since 2015-16 season

The Lincoln Stars are off to a 10-3-0 start to this season, which is its best record through the first 13 games of a campaign since 2015-16.

The last time the Stars started this hot, coach Rocky Russo was just finishing his tenure as Director of Player Personnel of the North America Hockey League's Aston Rebels and head coach of the Philadelphia Little Flyers (EHL), before taking over as head coach of the Amarillo Bulls (NAHL).

The Stars' '15-16 season featured a midseason slump in the form of a seven-game losing streak en route to a first-round playoff exit.

“Not worried about what the future holds,” Russo said. “For us, we are very focused on our process and not on our results. We're not worried about what the end result is at this point. We are focused on one opponent and one game at a time. I think when you can break it down like that and not look ahead and focus on the present you let the chips fall where they may.”

In his second season in Lincoln, Russo knows the importance of not looking too far ahead.

Lincoln was the first team in the league to double-digit wins this season and is currently tied for first in the West and the league in points (20) with Fargo. The Stars currently hold the tiebreaker with the Force with all 10 regulation or overtime victories, while Fargo has received two of their 20 points from two shootout losses.

Seven Stars have already accumulated double-digit points with Lincoln captain Mason Marcellus leading the team with 17 and an average of 1.31 points per game. The Stars also have six players averaging at least one point per contest, including leading goal scorer Keaton Peters, who has scored eight goals and has appeared in all 13 contests.

With nearly a quarter of the season in the books, Russo has noticed something already about his team that he really likes.

“How quickly they've been able to establish their culture,” Russo said. “They really make it a player-own type of thing. Our locker room is great, our leadership is great and they genuinely like each other. They are a fun group to be around because they enjoy each other's company and push each other out of their comfort zones. Everyone's kind of pulling in the right direction. Genuinely, when you have a team like that, you are going to have success. They are going to demand details and excellence out of each other.”

The Stars travel to face the Waterloo Black Hawks (8-5-0) in a two-game set beginning Friday at Young Arena in Waterloo, Iowa at 7 p.m.