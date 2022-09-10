Lincoln Stars looking for billet families for season

The Lincoln Stars U18 AAA program is still looking for billet families for the upcoming season, and no one knows what being a billet is like more than Gene Cotter.

Cotter has hosted nearly 30 Stars players going into his 10th season of billeting, providing players a home-away-from-home atmosphere.

“Being a billet, the meaning for us, provides a safe spot for the kids to land,” Cotter said. “What I mean by that is a lot of (players) are away from home for the first time in their lives, their parents are nervous and they're nervous. Just providing a safe spot for them to be away from hockey too, to be away from home, to know they are going to have a roof over their head and food on the table. That away-from-hockey support that anybody with kids has experienced through sports before, there are probably as many downs as there are ups.

“For us, the ability to provide that for them and the relationships we built with the kids and their families have probably been the best part of it.”

Players typically stay with billet families from early September until the season ends in late February.

Billets receive $400 dollars per month per player to offset expenses, not eliminate them.

“If you're getting into this to make money, you're getting into it for the wrong reasons,” Cotter said. “You're not going to make money doing it. My family and I have always been about service to others. We are always trying to make things better for the bigger picture, not for the smaller picture."

The outcome for Cotter and his family has been the connection he's had along the way through players that have come through Lincoln. Cotter hears from nearly every family throughout the year and has even exchanged Christmas gifts.

Billets can house more than one player, with the only requirement that each player has adequate living arrangements with the expectancy of their own bed, closet and acceptable access to a restroom.

A billet family can range from two-parent families, single-parents or even the "empty nester." Billeting is just the desire to make a difference in a player's life.

“The first couple players that came through, my boys were probably 6 and 8 years old,” Cotter said. “I remember the former (Stars) goalie Jacob Nehama would sit in the basement and they would all be on their (Nintendo) DS playing Pokemon. They are out in the yard playing football or shooting hoops. They acclimate to your family whether by chance or by choice. But they are there living with you.

“I know there are probably some people that think, 'Oh, I'm a fan and that would be really cool having a Stars player living with me,' but that's not what it's about. That's not why I got into it. … It's more about the ability for them to come home and have a family to come home to. That's been an experience for my children, to them and for my wife and I.”

Billets are also never responsible for medical payments, with all medical issues with players handled by Stars athletic trainer Corey Courtney. Players must have medical insurance from their own families.

USA Hockey does require background screenings to become a billet. If interested to become a billet you can reach the Stars at 402-474-7827.