Lincoln Stars hire new coach and general manager

The Lincoln Stars found their eighth head coach in franchise history and they did not have to look far to find him.

Rocky Russo will lead the team into the 2021-22 USHL season after spending the last four seasons with the Amarillo Bullos of the North American Hockey League.

Amarillo, now the North Iowa Bulls in Mason City, Iowa, are owned by new Stars owner Alberto Fernandez.

A native of the Philadelphia area, Russo led Amarillo to a 137-62-16-15 record and a .664 winning percentage.

Russo helped Amarillo to a NAHL Robertson Cup title when Russo served as an assistant coach in a prior stint with the Bulls.

The Stars also hired Nick Fabrizio as general manager of hockey operations and promoted Billy Pugliese to assistant general manager. Pugliese will continue to serve as director of scouting.

“I'm very pleased to join the Lincoln Stars," Fabrizio said. “Our goals this year and beyond are to make Lincoln a consistently winning organization and a place for players to develop and move on to the next level.”